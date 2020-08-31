STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

SDPI targets Congress seats with large minority base

The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is eyeing assembly constituencies that are represented by  Congress and have a large minority population. 

Published: 31st August 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Popular Front of India’s political wing SDPI’s decision to withdraw nominations of its candidates in all seats except three is likely to favour Congress in crucial seats.

Representational image.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is eyeing assembly constituencies that are represented by Congress and have a large minority population. The party has selectively attacked Congress MLAs that it considers weak. MLA Tanvir Sait, representing the Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru, and Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Sreenivas Murthy are the latest in its list. 

Congress sources said, “In the previous assembly election, almost all the Muslim votes, nearly 50 lakh, were garnered by the Congress, while the JDS and BJP got only a minuscule share. This explains why JDS candidate Tanveer Ahmed got only around a thousand votes in Muslim-majority Shivajinagar.’’ On Congress candidate R V Devaraj losing in Chickpet by a small margin of 8,000 votes and SDPI taking away 11,700 votes, the Congress source said that these “spoiler” votes could have gone to the Congress.

Also, in the parliamentary election, SDPI got close to 46,800 votes in Mangaluru where Congress candidate Mithun Rai lost to BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. Congress insiders said SDPI has won seats in different corporation elections that were essentially Congress strongholds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Socialist Democratic Party of India SDPI COngress
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp