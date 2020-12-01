STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Loud numbers, and fear of 100

This Saturday night, I dialled 100 for the first time.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

TAPAS RANJAN

By Pallavi Srivastava
Express News Service

BENGALURU : This Saturday night, I dialled 100 for the first time. And for the umpteenth time, two of my long-standing beliefs got affirmed further. First, it doesn’t take a deviant to break rules. Second, there’s something about the image of the police in our mind that stops us from seeking their help. Education, or social or economic status, have little to do with either. Okay, that makes it three beliefs to have stared me in the face in half an hour, after I had spent a lazy day on my weekly off, and just as I was preparing to go to bed earlier than usual. As it turned out, not everyone in the neighbourhood was feeling Monday blues on a Saturday night. A partying bunch of people was feeling far from lazy either, even though it was way 
past 11pm. 

As loud music and excited screams permeated through the firmly shut doors and windows, I realised that the party venue was the apartment complex across the road. Therein lay confirmed my first, and third, views.

The condominium is a posh address, filled with people who jog every morning, checking their iWatches, as their teenaged servants walk their big dogs, barely able to stop themselves from getting dragged along with the leash. So it wasn’t as if the partying crowd wouldn’t have known the rules about noise pollution.

And I somehow don’t believe that they would be habitual offenders. Perhaps the thought behind such acts is quite the opposite -- ‘It’s not every day that we get to party, so there’s no harm in having fun a bit longer’.  

Too bad for them that they have someone living nearby who almost always requests co-passengers listening to music or watching videos in buses, trains and planes to use earphones. Once, several years back, as a resident of another city, I had stationed myself outside a neighbour’s bungalow, where a 10-day puja was being organised, complete with loudspeakers blasting mantras and devotional songs.

I had told the owners that it didn’t help my sick child that they had guests who had assembled from near and far for the celebration. They had tried to ignore my pleas, but relented a couple of days later, when I persisted in my house visits. Yes, I should have saved myself the trouble and dialled 100. But something kept me back. 

On another occasion, during night shift at work, I had called up a pub located nearby, and insisted on speaking to the manager. He had apologised and agreed to lower the volume, but not before bargaining -- unsuccessfully -- for a few more minutes. This weekend too, I first called the apartment complex on the phone number available online. When the calls didn’t go through, I did give paying them a visit a thought. It was only because it was a cold night, and I was in no spirits to change out of my nightclothes, that I surprised myself and dialled 100.  

Instantly, I arrived at my belief no. 2 and 3, wondering what had held me back from seeking official help, which is something citizens should consider as the first option. Perhaps it is the bureaucratic hurdles that we have got so accustomed to avoid. Or the fear of getting entangled in some complicated web of formal correspondence. 

I was proven wrong in a few seconds, so swiftly was the call answered by the control room. Another call from the Hoysala van came a few minutes later, and the police were soon on location. The matter sorted, I retired to bed happy with myself, and perhaps seeming like an anonymous middle-aged party-spoiler to those on the other side. But that wasn’t the end of my tryst with the PCR. They called up again, at 12 am, to ask whether the complaint was attended to, and how I would rate the response. “Excellent,” I said. A 100 out of 100. For 100.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp