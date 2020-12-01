Loud numbers, and fear of 100

Pallavi Srivastava By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : This Saturday night, I dialled 100 for the first time. And for the umpteenth time, two of my long-standing beliefs got affirmed further. First, it doesn’t take a deviant to break rules. Second, there’s something about the image of the police in our mind that stops us from seeking their help. Education, or social or economic status, have little to do with either. Okay, that makes it three beliefs to have stared me in the face in half an hour, after I had spent a lazy day on my weekly off, and just as I was preparing to go to bed earlier than usual. As it turned out, not everyone in the neighbourhood was feeling Monday blues on a Saturday night. A partying bunch of people was feeling far from lazy either, even though it was way

past 11pm.

As loud music and excited screams permeated through the firmly shut doors and windows, I realised that the party venue was the apartment complex across the road. Therein lay confirmed my first, and third, views.

The condominium is a posh address, filled with people who jog every morning, checking their iWatches, as their teenaged servants walk their big dogs, barely able to stop themselves from getting dragged along with the leash. So it wasn’t as if the partying crowd wouldn’t have known the rules about noise pollution.

And I somehow don’t believe that they would be habitual offenders. Perhaps the thought behind such acts is quite the opposite -- ‘It’s not every day that we get to party, so there’s no harm in having fun a bit longer’.

Too bad for them that they have someone living nearby who almost always requests co-passengers listening to music or watching videos in buses, trains and planes to use earphones. Once, several years back, as a resident of another city, I had stationed myself outside a neighbour’s bungalow, where a 10-day puja was being organised, complete with loudspeakers blasting mantras and devotional songs.

I had told the owners that it didn’t help my sick child that they had guests who had assembled from near and far for the celebration. They had tried to ignore my pleas, but relented a couple of days later, when I persisted in my house visits. Yes, I should have saved myself the trouble and dialled 100. But something kept me back.

On another occasion, during night shift at work, I had called up a pub located nearby, and insisted on speaking to the manager. He had apologised and agreed to lower the volume, but not before bargaining -- unsuccessfully -- for a few more minutes. This weekend too, I first called the apartment complex on the phone number available online. When the calls didn’t go through, I did give paying them a visit a thought. It was only because it was a cold night, and I was in no spirits to change out of my nightclothes, that I surprised myself and dialled 100.

Instantly, I arrived at my belief no. 2 and 3, wondering what had held me back from seeking official help, which is something citizens should consider as the first option. Perhaps it is the bureaucratic hurdles that we have got so accustomed to avoid. Or the fear of getting entangled in some complicated web of formal correspondence.

I was proven wrong in a few seconds, so swiftly was the call answered by the control room. Another call from the Hoysala van came a few minutes later, and the police were soon on location. The matter sorted, I retired to bed happy with myself, and perhaps seeming like an anonymous middle-aged party-spoiler to those on the other side. But that wasn’t the end of my tryst with the PCR. They called up again, at 12 am, to ask whether the complaint was attended to, and how I would rate the response. “Excellent,” I said. A 100 out of 100. For 100.