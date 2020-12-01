Song from silence

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : As social beings we crave the attention of a good listener. It could be a tough wish but there are no bounds to wishful thinking.City-based band Iram’s latest single Ilm na Mujhe Ishq Ki, delves into these emotions. The song was written and composed by lead vocalist of the band Neil Simon Abel when he was going through a low phase in his life.

“Around two years ago, I was going through a phase where all I wanted was someone to listen to me, irrespective of how I looked or what relationship I had with that person. Probably, it was something that I was subconsciously expecting from my partner,” says Abel, adding that he hopes the song reaches all those who feel the same way.

Along with slow guitar riffs and acoustic arrangements, the love song gives a Sufi feel, which can give one company during a quiet evening. “We have kept the un- plugged version without adding any electric arrangement to it because the feel of the song lies in its simplicity,” says Abel, adding that maybe later they will release a different version of it.

Abel also mentions that the band, which was formed in 2016, was reformed with new additions like Eric Gerald on the lead guitar and Nathaneel K Thabah on the bass guitar. “I had worked with Shawn Jacob, our lead drummer previously, but Eric and Nathaneel were new additions who bring in freshness to the band. They have their own preference of music and it shows in the arrangement,” says Abel.

The last song of Iram was Karaar, which was about rediscovering oneself and making peace with that. According to Abel, most of his songs come from an emotional space. Since he has always been attached to Urdu lyrics, it has helped him express himself. “Thanks to my friends in Muscat where I grew up, I was exposed to many Urdu songs, especially Pakistani songs, which had a deep impact on me. I am most comfortable writing or singing in Urdu,” says the 30-year-old vocalist.