Around the country in 18 days 

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Contributing towards Covid relief saw people take up different activities – some raised funds, some donated meal packets, others helped make and distribute masks. But this group of 22 Rotarians, who are members of the International Fellowship of Motorcycling Rotarians (IFMR), a fellowship group of Rotary International, decided to embark on a 18-day, 4,000 km ride from Bengaluru. The group wants to spread awareness about the prevention of the spread of coronavirus and to also raise funds for Covid relief.

The Rotary Combat Covid Ride was flagged off on Tuesday at 9 am from Sadashivnagar. The route includes Shimoga, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Solapur, Shirdi, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Goa, Udupi, Kozhikode, Kochi, Mysore, before ending at Bengaluru. 

The riders aim to raise `3 crore for Covid relief. So far, `24 lakh has been raised. A crowd funding platform on the Fuel A Dream website was also launched. Rotarian Nagendra Prasad BL, said, “The development of vaccines is in progress and their administration is of paramount need. This ride is a way to keep the momentum going to provide relief to all those who are affected by the pandemic.”

