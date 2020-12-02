Car buyers may have to give letter on parking space

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 In an attempt to address the issue of congestion on Bengaluru roads owing to vehicular traffic and parking issues, the State Government is planning to come up with a new parking policy.

The new policy will mandate car buyers  to park vehicles in designated spaces. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to address the issue of congestion on Bengaluru roads owing to vehicular traffic and parking issues, the State Government is planning to come up with a new parking policy. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of Transport and Urban Development departments, the BDA and the BBMP on Bengaluru parking policy 2.0. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has been asked to review the existing parking policy and draft a new one. 

The Transport Department has suggested mandatory undertaking by future vehicle buyers assuring that they will park their vehicles only in designated parking spaces or inside their residential premises. The policy will also identify more places to set up smart parking ticket machines, identify paid parking spots, prohibition of irregular parking with heavy fines and conversion of empty plots into parking spots, specially in areas that see heavy footfall. 

BDA chairman S R Vishwanath said that a few tough measures will have to be taken to address the issue. “Traffic is a huge problem in Bengaluru. Vehicle purchase is almost double that of other metro cities like Kolkata, Delhi or Chennai, but there are no systematic parking facilities for this. We have to stop people from parking on the roadside, double parking on busy roads, parking vehicles outside their houses.” 

Policy to check irregular parking, says BDA chief

“The Transport Department has given suggestions to crack down on such irregular parking. Some of these measures can cause some inconvenience to the public, but we have to implement them,” said BDA chairman S R Vishwanath. He added that some of the suggestions included converting empty sites in and around busy streets into parking lots in partnership between site owners and BBMP.

“Multi-level parking structures have been built, but people aren’t using them. We intend to prohibit parking within a 1-km radius of such multi-parking facilities to ensure people park only in designated spaces. Existing vacant government sites can be converted into designated parking spots. We have also discussed about making it mandatory for future vehicle buyers to submit a commitment letter that vehicles will be parked inside their residential premises and not on the roads. Permission will be given only then,” Vishwanath added. 

The BDA chief pointed out that smart parking ticket machines were installed in just about 80 places in the city and the government plans to expand them. The draft policy, once completed, will be presented before the cabinet for approval. 
 

