STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Complete work on Thanisandra Main Road before Feb: BBMP engineers told

After inspecting the ongoing work, he told engineers to deploy more labourers and machinery as required, to complete the work within the stipulated time (before January). 

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta inspects white-topping work on Thanisandra Main Road, in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta directed engineers to ensure that white-topping work on Thanisandra Main Road, connecting Nagawara and Bagalur, be completed before January 2020, ahead of the Aero India 2021 event which will be held in February. 

After inspecting the ongoing work, he told engineers to deploy more labourers and machinery as required, to complete the work within the stipulated time (before January). “Since many people will be using the Thanisandra Main Road during the Aero India event, it should be completely ready. This stretch is important also because it is the alternate route to the international airport,” he added.

Gupta directed the officials to ensure that laying of the 1400mm drinking water pipeline, which supplies water to 110 villages, be completed on time. He also asked officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (BESCOM) to lay the 11KV line at the earliest and directed BBMP engineers to ensure that alternate roads, which commuters are using because of the white topping works on the Thanisandra stretch, are well tarred and hassle-free. 

With regard to the Rashtrothana Junction improvement work, engineers informed Gupta that work on the four-lane flyover was nearing completion. The BBMP administrator directed the engineers to ensure roads are well tarred and median works completed within 20 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp