Complete work on Thanisandra Main Road before Feb: BBMP engineers told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta directed engineers to ensure that white-topping work on Thanisandra Main Road, connecting Nagawara and Bagalur, be completed before January 2020, ahead of the Aero India 2021 event which will be held in February.

After inspecting the ongoing work, he told engineers to deploy more labourers and machinery as required, to complete the work within the stipulated time (before January). “Since many people will be using the Thanisandra Main Road during the Aero India event, it should be completely ready. This stretch is important also because it is the alternate route to the international airport,” he added.

Gupta directed the officials to ensure that laying of the 1400mm drinking water pipeline, which supplies water to 110 villages, be completed on time. He also asked officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (BESCOM) to lay the 11KV line at the earliest and directed BBMP engineers to ensure that alternate roads, which commuters are using because of the white topping works on the Thanisandra stretch, are well tarred and hassle-free.

With regard to the Rashtrothana Junction improvement work, engineers informed Gupta that work on the four-lane flyover was nearing completion. The BBMP administrator directed the engineers to ensure roads are well tarred and median works completed within 20 days.