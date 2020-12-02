STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC to govt: Give Rs 29,000 to shanty dwellers for sheds

The bench ordered that each victim or family was entitled to `14,100 as per the government order for the losses incurred due to eviction.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to disburse a compensation of Rs 29,000 to each family not opting for the temporary rehabilitation scheme for rebuilding sheds, in addition to the previous grant of Rs 14,100 for being evicted from shanties in January in Kariyammana Agrahara. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on a PIL filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Karnataka. 

The bench ordered that each victim or family was entitled to `Rs 14,100 as per the government order for the losses incurred due to eviction. “One of the clauses of the scheme mentions that in case people do not opt for it, a cost of Rs 29,000 will be paid,” the order stated. Apart from Rs 14,100, those eligible should be paid Rs 29,000 for constructing temporary sheds. “The compensation should be paid within a month,” the bench stated. The bench adjourned the hearing to January 13, 2021.

The petitioner had moved the court in January after unlawful removal of shanties built on private land behind Mantri Espana Apartments. According to the petitioner, 351 of the affected persons have come forward to make claims.

