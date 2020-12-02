Make Minsk Square smaller: Commuters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Junctions ease traffic movement, but the one at Minsk Square is a traffic-stopper, protruding into Cubbon Road, opposite Cubbon Park Metro Station. This projection is causing problems, say residents of Vasanth Nagar, commuters and traffic police, and are requesting Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to look into it.

While members of Vasanth Nagar Residents’ Welfare Associations have made multiple requests, Bengaluru Traffic Police (East division) officials have written to the BMRCL chief engineer to address the issue. In the letter dated November 20, police requested BMRCL to reduce the projection at Minsk Square junction, towards Cubbon Road, by 6 feet. They state that it will solve the purpose.

They pointed out: “Earlier in February, when the matter was raised with BMRCL, they said it was required as the pillar of the high speed rail network would have to be constructed there. But the project was dropped. The government has also dropped the plan to construct an elevated corridor. When there is no plan for any project for the next couple of years, the projection at the junction should be addressed.”

Some commuters point out that the road width on either side of the junction is uneven. “The two departments (traffic police and BMRCL) should work out a solution, and reduce the size so that traffic flow is smooth. This way, traffic turning towards the GPO can also be managed properly,” said Uday K, a regular commuter on the stretch.

“It is very clear that this projection is coming in the way of smooth traffic flow and traffic police have also concurred with this view. We fail to understand why BMRCL should not immediately act and remove this projection. Assuming this space may be required for some project in future, and continuing with this traffic hurdle is completely unacceptable,” said Rajkumar Dugar, convener of Citizens for Citizens.BMRCL spokesperson Yashwanth Chavan said: “We will look into this. There is a request but we also have to see what best we can do as equipment is kept there.”