STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New stage for fresh beginnings

Hoping for normalcy in the coming year, Prabhath KH Kalasoudha is opening a new branch of the auditorium in the city

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fear about Covid continues to prevail but many theatre and performance spaces are slowly opening their doors to audiences. Embracing the new reality, Prabhath KH Kalasoudha is opening a new branch of its auditorium in Koramangala on Dec. 10. The auditorium will have 300 seats. It was supposed to open last year but was delayed. “The delay was due to various reasons, including Covid. We were sure that we would want to inaugurate it by the end of this year,” says Varshini Vijay, director of the auditorium.

She admits that it is indeed risky to open a brand new auditorium. Hanging onto optimism for a better 2021, she says, “For a performer, nothing can replace a physical stage. Their heart and soul belongs to it.” They hope to recreate a New York-style broadway experience with the limited seating.

“We are not expecting people to throng right from the opening day, which is why we have not kept any performance yet. We have an inauguration on Dec. 10. And on Dec. 12, we have invited various artistes from the city for a walk through. We want people to get comfortable with the auditorium,” explains Vijay, adding that for the time being, they are not taking off the concept of box office tickets.

Viewers will need to RSVP for shows so that they can do a detailed background check of the guests. Depending on the response, the team will plan a theatre festival in the beginning of the next year.

The new premises will be the fifth branch for the auditorium, which is opening in association with Koramangala Club. KH Kalasouda, which belonged to BBMP, was set up 15 years ago, in Hanumanthnagar. Around three years ago, Prabhath Auditorium, which had branches in Basaveshwara Nagar and NR Colony, won the bid to take care of the property.

After the collaboration, it became Prabhath KH Kalasouda and to extend the venture, they also got a new property in Jakkur in 2019, where they opened their fourth branch. Artistes like SM Sethuram, Prakash Belawadi, Rangavartula, and dancers Mayuri and Madhuri Upadhya, and Nirupama Rajendra have performed at its various auditoriums.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp