New stage for fresh beginnings

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fear about Covid continues to prevail but many theatre and performance spaces are slowly opening their doors to audiences. Embracing the new reality, Prabhath KH Kalasoudha is opening a new branch of its auditorium in Koramangala on Dec. 10. The auditorium will have 300 seats. It was supposed to open last year but was delayed. “The delay was due to various reasons, including Covid. We were sure that we would want to inaugurate it by the end of this year,” says Varshini Vijay, director of the auditorium.

She admits that it is indeed risky to open a brand new auditorium. Hanging onto optimism for a better 2021, she says, “For a performer, nothing can replace a physical stage. Their heart and soul belongs to it.” They hope to recreate a New York-style broadway experience with the limited seating.

“We are not expecting people to throng right from the opening day, which is why we have not kept any performance yet. We have an inauguration on Dec. 10. And on Dec. 12, we have invited various artistes from the city for a walk through. We want people to get comfortable with the auditorium,” explains Vijay, adding that for the time being, they are not taking off the concept of box office tickets.

Viewers will need to RSVP for shows so that they can do a detailed background check of the guests. Depending on the response, the team will plan a theatre festival in the beginning of the next year.

The new premises will be the fifth branch for the auditorium, which is opening in association with Koramangala Club. KH Kalasouda, which belonged to BBMP, was set up 15 years ago, in Hanumanthnagar. Around three years ago, Prabhath Auditorium, which had branches in Basaveshwara Nagar and NR Colony, won the bid to take care of the property.

After the collaboration, it became Prabhath KH Kalasouda and to extend the venture, they also got a new property in Jakkur in 2019, where they opened their fourth branch. Artistes like SM Sethuram, Prakash Belawadi, Rangavartula, and dancers Mayuri and Madhuri Upadhya, and Nirupama Rajendra have performed at its various auditoriums.