By Express News Service

BENGALURU : How did India preserve and protect a viable idea of itself in the course of the last seventy-plus years, while it grew from 370 million people to 1.3 billion, reorganized its state structures, and sought to defend itself from internal and external dangers, all the while remaining democratic? I have tried to answer this question at length in several of my books and will do so briefly here as well. Certainly, the accomplishment is extraordinary, and as India nears three-quarters of century as an independent nation, worthy of celebration.

Amid India’s myriad problems, it is democracy that has given Indians of every imaginable caste, creed, culture, and cause the chance to break free of their age-old subsistence-level existence. There is social oppression and caste tyranny, particularly in rural India, but democracy offers the victims a means of escape, and often-thanks to the determination with which the poor and oppressed exercise their franchise-of triumph. The various schemes established by successive governments from Independence onwards for the betterment of the rural poor are a result of this connection between India’s citizens and the state.

And yet, in the more than seven decades since we became free, democracy has failed to unify us as a people or create an undivided political community. Instead, we have become more conscious than ever of what divides us: religion, region, caste, language, ethnicity. The political system has become looser and more fragmented. Politicians mobilize support along ever-narrower lines of political identity. It has become more important to be a ‘backward caste’, a ‘tribal’, or a religious chauvinist, than to be an Indian; and to some it is more important to be a ‘proud’ Hindu than to be an Indian.

This is particularly ironic because one of the early strengths of Nehruvian India-the resilience of the nationalist movement, principally by means of the Congress party serving as an all-embracing, all-inclusive agglomeration of the major political tendencies in the country-stifled the normal process of political contention, as differing ideas about the future direction of the country were all accommodated within one capacious political party rather than divided among several competing ones advocating distinct policies. With the emergence and growth of other political forces, politicians have been tempted to organize themselves around identities (or to create parties to reflect a specific identity). Caste and religion have been the most potent-some would say the most pernicious-of these identities.

Caste, which Nehru and his ilk abhorred and believed would disappear from the social matrix of modern India, has not merely survived and thrived, but has become an instrument for highly effective political mobilization. Candidates are picked by their parties with an eye towards the caste loyalties they can call upon; often their appeal is overtly to voters of their own caste or sub-caste, urging them to elect one of their own. The result has been the growth of caste-consciousness and casteism throughout society.

In many states, caste determines educational opportunities, job prospects, and governmental promotions; all too often, people say you cannot go forward unless you’re a ‘backward’. In 2008, Supreme Court Justice R. V. Raveendran observed that ‘when more and more people aspire for backwardness instead of “forwardness”, the country itself stagnates’. Yet there is no political appetite to review in parliament, let alone roll back, any of the reservation provisions.

Justice Raveendran’s fear in the same judgement that ‘perpetuating caste-based reservation would divide the country permanently on caste lines’ appears to be borne out by the extent to which caste-consciousness has become even more politically entrenched since his judgement.As I have remarked elsewhere, a distinctive feature of the Nehruvian legacy was its visionary rejection of India’s assorted bigotries and particularisms. All four generations of Nehrus in public life have been secular in outlook and conduct, whether personal or professional.

Caste, which Nehru and his ilk abhorred and believed would disappear from the social matrix of modern India, has not merely survived and thrived, but has become an instrument for highly effective political mobilization

(Excerpted from the The Battle of Belonging by Shashi Tharoor, with permission from Aleph Book Company)