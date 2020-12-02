STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sasikala applies for early release from Bengaluru prison citing good conduct

As per the prison norms, a convict is eligible for three days of remission for every month in jail on grounds of good conduct

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fortnight after her relatives paid a fine of Rs 10 crore in a city civil court for her release, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala has now reportedly sought remission and early release from prison.

After depositing the fine, she was expected to be released on January 27, 2021 but she has applied for an earlier release, said sources.

As per the prison norms, a convict is eligible for three days of remission for every month in jail on grounds of good conduct.

ALSO READ: Sasikala’s release won’t alter the AIADMK stand: Palaniswami

Sasikala, her sister-in-law Ilavarasi and nephew Sudhakaran had surrendered before the court in Bengaluru on February 15, 2017 after the Supreme Court had restored the trial court judgement in a
disproportionate assets case. The trio were sentenced to four-year terms and have been lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara since then.

According to sources, Sasikala’s plea for remission was sent to the prison authorities in Bengaluru. “The letter has been forwarded to higher officials,” said sources.

  • Venkataraman Ramesh
    "Good conduct certificate' has to be given to one by others. Not by self.
    23 hours ago reply
