Beyond the bumpy rides

Back in Bengaluru after participating in a championship in France, racer Akhil Rabindra talks to CE about competing during the pandemic

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru racer Akhil Rabindra is back in the city after completing the FFSA GT Championship, which concluded last month in France. It was the first competition he featured in ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, disrupting sporting activities throughout the world.Though he was elated to meet his parents after a gap of around four months, the 24-year-old is disappointed with the result. Akhil, who stayed in touch with his loved ones via video calls, finished ninth in the pro am category. His disappointment stems from the high standards he sets for himself. Earlier in the year, he had become the only Asian to seal an Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy spot.

The Championship, which started in August, took shape in France and comprised five rounds. Three rounds had two races, while two had three races. “I am personally not happy with the result. I could not prove myself. The amount of time and effort which was put in and the outcome, which I hoped for, was not achieved for various reasons,” Akhil told CE.

The challenges for him were aplenty. The racer, who works as a Business Developing Manager in ASM Technologies in Coventry, England, had to travel to France on different weekends for the championship. Upon return to Coventry, Akhil had to quarantine himself as per the protocols. Besides, the competitive field in the championship was another challenge.

However, the biggest obstacle was communicating in French with his teammates. With communication between him and engineers being an integral part, Akhil felt things were lost in translation.  “This year, I raced in a French championship with a French team. The biggest difficulty was that I did not speak their language. And there is only that much one can learn in a few months to communicate. In our sport, the engineer is very important. He understands you and your driving style, among other things.

When basic communication is not in each one’s primary language, it becomes difficult. It was interpreted and sometimes it was also lost in translation. If communication was fluent, the result could have been better,” said Akhil.

Akhil is now set to start his training in the coming days for the next season. However, there is no clarity about his 2021 schedule, as it is still in the evaluation phase. “Next year, we are evaluating various championships and teams. We are tilting more towards GT3, the higher category. But we are still in conversation with various teams about what to do. It has not been finalised yet.”

