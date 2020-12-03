STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nutri-wise for newborns

Breastfeeding is important for the good health of a newborn.

By Dr. Harini Sreedharan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Breastfeeding is important for the good health of a newborn. Adequate breastfeeding protects the baby and provides a balanced nutrition during the early transitional phase. Poor feeding can lead to dehydration and in turn leads to kidney problems and jaundice. While there is some amount of knowledge about the importance, quite often parents are saddled with doubts regarding the adequacy of breastfeeding. Some common concerns are:

I have delivered but am not secreting enough milk. Is it okay?
Milk expression is not always the appropriate indicator of production of milk. Sometimes the breasts may be engorged but it may be difficult to express the milk. Also, during stress and severe pain the milk secretion may not happen despite having adequate milk. Post-delivery, the body takes time to secrete adequate breast milk, and it may take up to 10 days. Colostrum, the sticky fluid secreted during the initial few days, is sufficient for the newborn. 

Will my diet affect my feeding?
It is essential that the mother eats a well-balanced diet along with good fluid intake during the lactation period. The diet does not influence the milk production and the quality of milk nor does it create any health issues for the baby except under certain circumstances

How do I know if my baby is feeding well at the breast?
By the behaviour of the baby. In the initial phase of feeding, the baby may fuss a bit, latch and relatch, then once the milk starts flowing, the baby will start with regular sucks, followed by a pause for breathing. It is important to look at the lower jaw movement during feeding, and the sound of swallowing may be heard. Sometimes babies may comfort feed and in such cases the jaw movement may not be seen. Initially, a newborn feeds for 15-20 minutes and once they grow older, they may require less time to complete the feeds.

How many times in a day should I feed my baby?
A normal baby feeds 8-12 times a day on an average, and generally on demand. Sometimes it may be necessary to set up a quasi-schedule to make sure that the baby is receiving adequate milk and there is good weight gain, especially for babies who are pre-term and have low birth weight. 

Should I stop breast feeding when I am sick or under any medication?
Unless the mother is incapacitated, it is safe to continue breastfeeding, even in the current Covid pandemic, mothers can safely breast feedwhile taking adequate precautions like wearing a mask and using a sanitiser. Consult a medical specialist in case of any doubt. 
The author is consultant, paediatrics, Narayana Health City

