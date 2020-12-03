Six special suburban trains get nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief for those who want to commute in and around Bengaluru, South Western Railway will soon run six pairs of suburban trains. The Railway Board approved them on Wednesday after the South Western Railway submitted a list of 26 special trains.

The proposed six pairs of suburban trains will run six days a week: Yesvantpur-Hosur- Yesvantpur MEMU Expresss special (Train no. 06547/06548), Yesvantpur-Tumkuru- Yesvantpur DEMU Express Special (Train nos. 06553/06554), Bengaluru City- Marikuppam-Bengaluru City MEMU S p e c i a l (Tr a i n no.06555/06556), Bangarpet- Mysuru-Bangarpet MEMU Express Special (Train no. 06557/06558), Hindupur-Yesvantpur- Hindupur MEMU Express Special (Train no. 06563/06564) and Yesvantpur- Hassan-Yesvantpur DEMU Express Special (Train nos. 06579/06580).

Three Intercity special pairs between Bengaluru City and Talaguppa, Yesvantpur and Hassan, KSR Bengaluru and Dharwar will be run daily. Among other train pairs to be run are KSR Bengaluru to Mangalore Central (4 days a week), Nanded and Miraj.