Two held for peddling drugs, 1,000 LSD strips seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB sleuths on Tuesday busted another drug racket and arrested two suspects on charges of sourcing drugs through the dark net. They also seized 1,000 LSD strips valued at Rs 50 lakh. The accused have been identified as Rahul (26) and Darshan (22), who are college dropouts.

Police found that the duo were peddling drugs in the city since 2018, and two mobile phones and cash of Rs 16,000 were recovered from them when they were caught red-handed.

Based on a tip that the accused received a consignment from Poland recently, a team led by Inspector Virupakshaswamy raided a house in Talaghattapura and arrested them. Meanwhile, hacker Srikrishna has been sent to 13 days in police custody. He was arrested by the CCB for a similar modus operandi, where he sourced drugs through the dark net.