Bikers take to Kolar hillocks, Bannerghatta forest to test skills

Dart racing by Bengalureans on the city’s outskirts is now taking a new turn.

Published: 04th December 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 10:38 AM

A screen grab of the video showing the bikers going up a hillock in Kolar

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dart racing by Bengalureans on the city’s outskirts is now taking a new turn. The bikers are now testing their skills on the hillocks of Kolar and on the fringes of Bannerghatta National Park. 

On Thursday, a video came to light where two bikers were seen racing up the hillock of Devasamudra in Kolar. While conservationists confirmed that it was the said hillock, forest department officials differed in opinion and said that it could be another smaller one, under the jurisdiction of the revenue department, adjacent to the highway.

Earlier in September, an illegal dart race had taken place in Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodagu district. It had sent forest officials in a tizzy as the vehicles had entered into the forest patch for multiple reasons and the staffers were caught unaware only to trace the tyre tracks. 

A similar incident of dart racing was stalled by a team of alert forest officials on the fringes of Bannerghatta National Park, on Tuesday. “We had learned that a race is going to be held. A team was sent and it was stopped,” BNN Murthy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bannerghatta National Park, said. Many adventure groups have also confirmed that groups from Bengaluru are now expanding to the outskirts of the city to undertake racing and adventure biking and test their skills as the pandemic has limited activities that could be explored. 

Conservationists in Kolar point out that there is a dedicated racing track created near Holali village, despite that, bikers were seen racing up Devasamudra hill for adventure. Locals recorded the incident on video. Kolar Deputy Conservator of Forests, E Shivashankar said the matter was being investigated. He said preliminary investigation revealed that the video was of last year.

But some others claim that the incident occurred recently and on the hillocks towards the highway. However, it is the the first time such an incident has come to light. “Most hillocks in Kolar are under the forest department, where entry is restricted. Some are with the revenue department. Patrolling will be intensified. Locals will be involved to keep us informed on such activities. The hillocks are home to leopards and other wildlife,” he said.

Bannerghatta Kolar
