Family forgets two-year-old baby on train

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family which decided to hurriedly alight at Rajanukunte from the Bidar-Yesvantpur Covid Special train on Thursday morning when it was awaiting signal, forgot to take their 2.5-year-old baby along. Following receipt of a message, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway officials were put into high alert. The RPF rescued the toddler found sleeping in coach S6 when the train reached Yesvantpur station half an hour later.

According to a senior RPF official, Sangappa, his wife and four children, deboarded midway from Train no. 06372 when it stopped at a location near their home, waiting for clearance. In their hurry to alight before the signal was given, toddler Bhoomika was forgotten.

As soon as the family informed the nearest railway station, the message was conveyed to all duty staff to watch out for the child. When the train reached Yesvantpur at 7.30 am and entered platform One, RPF cops N G Naik and H M Mahesh searched the train and found the kid sleeping on berth 53.