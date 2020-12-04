STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In setback to Karnataka govt, HC directs poll body to declare elections to BBMP within 6 weeks

The court held that the amendment brought to the KMC Act by the government to increase the number of wards from 198 to 243 is valid but made it clear that it's not applicable to the present polls

Published: 04th December 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to declare elections to 198 wards of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as expeditiously as possible, within six weeks from the date of final reservation notification published by the state government.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty pronounced the judgement. This is a setback to the state government, which tried to defer the elections.

The court held that the amendment brought to the KMC Act by the state government to increase the number of wards from 198 to 243 is valid but made it clear that it is not applicable to the present elections to be held for the BBMP.

The SEC had filed a PIL in January 2020 seeking directions to the state government to extend necessary cooperation to comply with the constitutional mandate by holding elections before the expiry of the present term of the BBMP Council.

Meanwhile, two former corporators also moved the court by filing PILs seeking directions to hold elections to the existing 198 wards instead of the proposed 243 wards.

This was after the state brought an amendment to the KMC Act to increase the number of wards to 243 from 198 and constitute a Delimitation Commission to submit a report.

However, the SEC has contended that a minimum of one year is required to conduct elections if 243 wards are taken into consideration and public money and time spent already for preparing the voter list will go waste.

Even the other two petitioners also supported the contention of the SEC and strongly opposed the state's move to defer elections to the BBMP which is now under Administrator control as the term of the corporators has expired.

It may be noted that the state government also tried to defer the Grama Panchayat elections citing the COVID-19 pandemic but could not succeed due to the intervention of the high court.

Following the directions issued by the high court, the SEC declared the polls recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court BBMP Bengaluru BBMP elections
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp