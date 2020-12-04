STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka's Covid tally touches 8.89 lakh

With 1,446 more people contracting SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday, Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally has touched 8,89,113 cases.

Published: 04th December 2020 05:33 AM

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 1,446 more people contracting SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday, Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally has touched 8,89,113 cases.Covid claimed 13 lives on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 11,821. Of the 24,689 active cases in the state, 299 are high risk patients in the ICU. As many as people 894 were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,52,584 cases. The recovery rate stands at 96% as per war room data. 

Five districts with the highest number of cases reported on Thursday are Bengaluru (758), Mandya (75), Tumakuru (68), Mysuru (53) and Chitradurga (40). It is taking Karnataka 81 days to double its Covid cases. The majority of cases are asymptomatic, with the symptomatic positivity rate a mere 0.2%. The overall positivity rate is 8%. 

The category worst affected is the 30-39 age group with 1,93,416 patients. The highest mortality, is in the 60-69 age group with 3301 deaths. Figures show that more men than women have died of the disease, a pattern observed across the world, although its causes are still being studied. The mortality rate is at 1.3%. 
 

Comments

