Raid on at parallel office run by top BDA official in Bengaluru causing losses worth crores

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major raid is on at an office on Cunningham Road where a senior Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) official had been running a parallel office along with other staffers by creating allotment letters of sites and other documents and handing them over to the public. He is reported to have caused losses running into crores for the organisation.

Deputy Secretary Shive Gowda and broker Inder Kumar are allegedly the kingpins of the racket. Kumar also owns the office, in the fourth floor of Prestige Point building, where the raids began at 12 noon. Sarath Kumar, Sampath Kumar and Pavithramma, all BDA staffers, allegedly assisted them in creating all the documents.

BDA Commissioner H R Mahadeva told The New Indian Express, "We received a tip-off as well as a pen drive with documents detailing the work being done at this office. It was a parallel office being run by DS-3 Shiva Gowda and other BDA staffers. We conducted our own investigations for a fortnight and the raid was done today by police with our support."

Superintendent of Police, BDA Task Force, Shivakumar Gunare told The New Indian Express, "We carried out our investigations and later filed an FIR with the Seshadripuram police station under IPC Sections 409 and 468 for cheating. Police have carried on the raids which began at 12 noon and are still on. Documents and other evidence are being collected."