STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Remdesivir beneficial if used at the right time: K’taka experts

Who has advised against using the drug for Covid care, regardless of patients’ condition

Published: 04th December 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Early studies testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the treatment recovered quicker than those who didn't.

For representational purposes

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the World Health Organisation recently advised against the use of remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients regardless of how ill they are, medical experts in Karnataka maintain that in their experience, the drug is beneficial and has high recovery rates across the state.“In pandemics such as this, we will have to go by our own data and the experiences of our pulmonologists and physicians. We have found very good recovery rates when the drug was administered at the right time,” said Dr C N Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and member of the state’s Covid Taskforce. 

Released on November 20, WHO’s recommendation is part of a set of living guidelines on clinical care for Covid-19. It was developed by a global group comprising 28 clinical care experts, four patient partners, and an ethicist. The guidelines are an innovation that match scientific standards with the speed required to respond to an ongoing pandemic.

“WHO’s recommendation was based on the Solidarity Trial’s interim results. We did have a discussion regarding this among the experts on the State’s expert committee. Our experts are of the opinion that remdesivir has been one of the very few antiviral drugs which has played a role in recoveries, especially when given at early and moderate phases of Covid 19,” Dr Nagaraja C, director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, and a member of the State’s Covid Taskforce.

Dr Sacchidananda, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, agrees. “Our experts’ opinions are different. Remdesivir has worked very well with our patients’ recovery and early response. It has prevented progression from mild to moderate, and moderate to severe illness, when instituted at the right time,” he said.

Head of the department of medicine at Dr TMA Pai Hospital in Udupi, Dr Shashikiran Umakanth, also held similar views. “Our experience is that remdesivir is useful and hastens recovery when used at the right time - that is, early in (the course of the) disease, as soon as the patient starts requiring oxygen. If used after the patient has developed further complications, it may be futile. However, this is information is based on our clinical observation and not on a controlled research study.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp