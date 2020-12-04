Still not in favour of New Year revelry: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that nothing was certain on the New Year celebrations in the state, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said his and the Palike’s stand is very clear. Prasad said no New Year celebrations should be held on roads, pubs, bars and restaurants, in the wake of the Covid situation. “Our stand was the same when the government had asked for our opinion earlier and it is the same even now. However, the final decision is with the government and it will be adhered to,” he added.

BBMP officials are now contemplating enforcing Section 144 to make sure social distancing is maintained and that there is no rise in cases as the expert committee had informed that a second wave will soon begin.

The BBMP officials said Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, in the recently-issued guidelines, had said that the BBMP Commissioner and district commissioners have the powers to enforce Section 144 to manage crowds and ensure social distancing.

Prasad said that he does have that power before him to exercise, and if required, he will. “A meeting will also be held with the police and health departments to decide the final course of action,” he added.

BBMP officials said many citizens had suggested during ward committee and other meetings that New Year celebrations should not be permitted . “However, some citizens had said that when other religious celebrations were low-key, then New Year celebrations can also be held as private affairs,” a senior BBMP official added.