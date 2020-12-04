Suburban trains to run from Dec 7 to 17

BENGALURU: The six pairs of short distance suburban train services announced from Bengaluru in all four directions will begin their first run from December 7, South Western Railway (SWR) announced on Thursday. These will be the first set of unreserved trains to be operated since the lockdown on began on March 25. Each train will run a total of 10 services from December 7 to 17, six days a week. They form part of the 26 pairs of special trains announced by the Railway Board for SWR.

Details of trains, timings

Yesvantpur-Hassan-Yesvantpur DEMU (06579/06580): Departs from YPR at 9.30 am, reaches Hassan at 1 pm; Departs from Hassan at 1.30 pm, arrives at Yesvantpur at 5 pm the same day

Yesvantpur-Tumakuru-Yesvantpur DEMU (06553/06554): Leaves Yesvantpur at 6.35 pm and arrives at Tumakuru at 8pm; Leaves Tumakuru at 7.30 am, reaches Yesvantpur at 9 am

KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam-KSR MEMU (06555/06556): Leaves KSR at 6.05 pm, arrives at Marikuppam at 8.30 pm the same day; Departs from Marikuppam at 6.35am, reaches KSR at 9.10am

Bangarpet-Mysuru MEMU (06557/06558): Leaves Bangarpet at 6.40pm, arrive at Mysuru at 10.25pm; Departs from Mysuru at 5am, arrives at Bangarpet at 10.40am

Hindupur-Yesvantpur-Hindupur MEMU (06563/ 06564): Leaves Hindupur at 6 am, reaches Yesvantpur at 8.25 am; Departs from Yesvantpur at 6pm, arrives at Hindupur at 8.25pm

KSR Bengaluru-Hosur-Bengaluru MEMU (06547/06547): Leaves KSR at 7.15am, arrives at Hosur at 8.35 am; Leaves Hosur at 8.45am, arrives at KSR at 10.10am the same day