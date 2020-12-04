Three get jail in fake note case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A National Investigation Agency special court in Bengaluru has sentenced three persons to simple imprisonment in a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M G Raju and Abdul Kadir face imprisonment ranging from six years to five and two years along with fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000 after they pleaded guilty, stated the NIA.

The FICN case was registered at the Madanayakanahalli police station in Bengaluru on August 7, 2018, against Ali, Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar and Vanitha, who were arrested in Bengaluru in March that year. The police had seized FICNs with a face value of Rs 6,84,000 in Rs 2,000 denomination from the accused. The case was then handed over to the NIA in September 2018.

“We unearthed the involvement of four more persons – Vijay from Karnataka and Sabiruddin, Abdul Kadir and Jahiruddin from Malda, West Bengal. Three were arrested while Jahiruddin is still absconding,” said the NIA.The NIA filed a charge-sheet against Ali, Raju, Kolkar and Vanitha on November 3, 2018, supplementary charge-sheets against Kadir and Sabiruddin filed last year and against Vijay on June 30 this year.