STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Three get jail in fake note case

A National Investigation Agency special court in Bengaluru has sentenced three persons to simple imprisonment in a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

Published: 04th December 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A National Investigation Agency special court in Bengaluru has sentenced three persons to simple imprisonment in a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M G Raju and Abdul Kadir face imprisonment ranging from six years to five and two years along with fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000 after they pleaded guilty, stated the NIA.

The FICN case was registered at the Madanayakanahalli police station in Bengaluru on August 7, 2018, against Ali, Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar and Vanitha, who were arrested in Bengaluru in March that year. The police had seized FICNs with a face value of Rs 6,84,000 in Rs 2,000 denomination from the accused. The case was then handed over to the NIA in September 2018.

“We unearthed the involvement of four more persons – Vijay from Karnataka and Sabiruddin, Abdul Kadir and Jahiruddin from Malda, West Bengal. Three were arrested while Jahiruddin is still absconding,” said the NIA.The NIA filed a charge-sheet against Ali, Raju, Kolkar and Vanitha on November 3, 2018, supplementary charge-sheets against Kadir and Sabiruddin filed last year and against Vijay on June 30 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp