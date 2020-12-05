Home-alone time takes centre stage

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid pandemic may be raging but theatre practitioners are not letting it stop their creative flow. Ranga Shankara’s Staged@RS digital streaming programme is back with another play, called Black Box, which has been directed by renowned theatre personality Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry. It also features actor Vansh Bhardwaj and will be available for viewing from Dec. 4-14.

The show, which was conceptualised during the lockdown, speaks about the loneliness of being home alone. “We tried exploring different ideas but everything seemed so fake. The only thing that one was overwhelming was the isolation or fear everyone was feeling. A quote from The Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens – ‘it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us’ – kept rolling in my mind,” says Chowdhry, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011. She continues, “When the lockdown first happened, I thought I would read all the books I had not read or that I would finish the article that I had to write. But my mind and heart were full of fear. So I tried to capture what we were feeling individually and collectively.”

Theatre may be where artistes try to express themselves but Chowdhry tries to avoid reflecting societal tension, like the ongoing farmer protests, immediately in her work. “As someone who hails from Punjab, my empathy and concern is towards the farmers. But I don’t reflect my concerns immediately in the kind of work I do,” she says. Black Box is her first time exploring an issue in real time.

Chowdhry, at 70, is still in awe of theatre and is trying to figure out if it is her “true calling”. Speaking about the digital avatar of theatre, she says, “We didn’t grow up with technology, we learnt it out of necessity. Theatre is all about the live experience, which can’t be replicated for me.” She has been conducting live shows in her studio in Amritsar but does miss visiting Ranga Shankara, where she has attended various theatre festivals and performed.

“I have been a frequent visitor to Bengaluru and have performed in various other spaces too. The audience here is quite disciplined and mature,” says Chowdhry, adding that when in the city, she always stops by the canteen at Ranga Shankara. The play will be streamed from Dec. 4-14. Check Bookmyshow.com for more details.