New address for happy hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans love their beer, which is evident from the different breweries popping up in different parts of the city. HopsHaus, a micro brew pub, by Lounge Hospitality, which is a part of Embassy Leisure, is the latest one to hop on board with its newly-launched brewery. Located in Whitefield, it offers two floors of seating, contemporary furniture and botanical décor. Its range of artisanal beers include mead on tap, made from local honey from forests in Karnataka. Patrons can try different versions of mead with each batch that is brewed.

Also on tap are Witty Belgian (Belgian Wit), Honey Maiden (Mead), The Hip Hopster (IPA), and Basmati Bounty, which is a grainy rice lager. HopsHaus also plans to introduce The Sassy Saison, a fruity and spiced farmhouse ale. The Ol’ Smoked Stout, on the other hand, has roasted cocoa and coffee notes. Brewmaster George Jacob says, “We trace beer’s craft not just to its recent renaissance but way back to Viking jousts and bustling European ale houses.

We find inspiration in beer’s crafty stories and in the golden hops that styles new brew stories. Our hops are sourced from the world over, from Czech meadows to Australian hop farms just so our brews can stay true to the legends they live up to.”The food menu, curated by chef Vikas Seth, includes The Hops-Haus Fries Roulette, Loco Fiesta Nachos, Samosette, Wasabi Prawns, Tijuana Chicken Tikka, and Tres Leches.