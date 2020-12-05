Rebuild migrants’ huts: HC to state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that the highhandedness of miscreants who allegedly demolished the huts of several migrant workers at the Sunday Bazaar Slum in Kacharakanahalli, was completely ignored, the High Court on Friday directed the State Government to reconstruct their hutments and disburse compensation of Rs 14,100 to each family. Referring to the FIR registered on May 1, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said, “In our view, prima facie, the government has violated the fundamental rights conferred under Article 21.”