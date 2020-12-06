BBMP elections: Bengaluru BJP MLAs to meet on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLAs from Bengaluru will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the next course of action following the Karnataka High Court direction to hold the BBMP elections with 198 wards at the earliest. On Friday, the High Court directed the State government to announce reservation and hold the BBMP elections within six weeks after the reservation notification is announced.

Earlier, the BJP government had issued a notification to increase the number of existing 198 wards to 243. And the government initiated moves to bring a dedicated BBMP bill, which is now before the Joint Select Committee. The HC, however, said BBMP elections have to be done for 198 wards.

A few BJP MLAs including ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and S T Somashekar attended the meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday. However, many City MLAs including Aravind Limbavali, S R Vishwanath and R Ashoka who went to Belagavi to attend the party’s core committee meeting on Friday are said to be still there. “As the legislature session will begin on Monday, all MLAs will be in Bengaluru.

City MLAs will meet to discuss the next step,’’ minister Somashekar said. BJP sources said they had announced a dedicated BBMP act and decentralised administration for Bengaluru. “We cannot violate the HC direction and have to conduct the elections at the earliest.

If elections are held, we cannot divide the wards equally and the BBMP bill cannot be taken up. We will discuss with legal experts and Law Minister Madhuswamy on approaching the Supreme Cour,’’ said sources.