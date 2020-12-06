BMTC begins advance booking for Vayu Vajra 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has commenced providing people advance booking facility to avail Vayu Vajra services, for commuting to the Kempegowda International Airport from the city.

On a daily basis, the BMTC makes 164 trips from Bengaluru city to the airport, and 171 trips from the airport to the city. Citizens can book seats either from the KSRTC counters or online (www.ksrtc.in).

Group booking will draw a 5 per cent discount on basic fare when four or more seats are booked on a single ticket. In case of return journeys, a discount of 10 per cent will also be given on the basic fare, when to and fro tickets are booked in a single transaction, an official release stated.