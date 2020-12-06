Four teens held for illegal gold business

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four youngsters, who were allegedly involved in a gold business without possessing any valid license, have been arrested by the CCB, whose officials also seized gold weighing 1.477 kg and other valuables from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil, Gaurav Phadnis, Sumir Sheikh (all aged 18 years), and Gaurav Tukaram (19). Police said that the Special Enquiry Squad of the CCB received information about an illegal gold business being run at a shop in Kempanna Lane at Nagarthapet, following which sleuths raided the location on Friday and arrested the fou.

“It was found that the accused were allegedly carrying out gold business without any valid licence. They were soldering gold into ingots and also stamping fake quality seals on them. Investigations are on to ascertain the source of the gold. We have seized 1.477 kg of gold and cash worth Rs 98,340 from the accused,” the police added.