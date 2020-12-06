KIA halt station to be launched next week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport Halt (KIAH) Station will be launched next week, said Bangalore Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma. Addressing a virtual press briefing on Saturday, Verma said a proposal to introduce new trains has been sent to the Railway Board.

E Vijaya, Deputy General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer, told TNSE, “At present there are eight trains running in this section for which stoppages will be provided at KIA station. In addition to that, six new trains have been proposed. Two of the trains will run from Majestic to Devanahalli while one will run from Yelahanka to Devanahalli.”

The first train will depart from Majestic at 4.45 am and the second one at 9 pm. From Yelahanka, the train will depart at 7 am. In the opposite direction, the train will depart at 6.30 am to Yelahanka, 7.45 am to Majestic and 10.30 pm to Bengaluru Cantonment. “Everything is tentative as of now, We await the approvals,” she added.

Six special suburban train services will be run from Bengaluru for a 10-day period from Monday. The DRM said. “We have proposed running similar trains to Dharmpuri, Bangarpet, Jolarpet and Kolar.” Depending on the patronage, we will decide whether to increase or scale down operations, he added.

The Sir M Visvesvariah Coaching Terminal will be commissioned in February 2021, the DRM said. Responding to a query on unused COVID special coaches created in the Division, Verma said that they could be easily dismantled and would be used to transport perishables.