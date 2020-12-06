STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

KIA halt station to be launched next week

The Kempegowda International Airport Halt (KIAH) Station will be launched next week, said Bangalore Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma.

Published: 06th December 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport Halt (KIAH) Station will be launched next week, said Bangalore Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma. Addressing a virtual press briefing on Saturday, Verma said a proposal to introduce new trains has been sent to the Railway Board. 

E Vijaya, Deputy General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer, told TNSE, “At present there are eight trains running in this section for which stoppages will be provided at KIA station. In addition to that, six new trains have been proposed. Two of the trains will run from Majestic to Devanahalli while one will run from Yelahanka to Devanahalli.”

The first train will depart from Majestic at 4.45 am and the second one at 9 pm. From Yelahanka, the train will depart at 7 am. In the opposite direction, the train will depart at 6.30 am to Yelahanka, 7.45 am to Majestic and 10.30 pm to Bengaluru Cantonment. “Everything is tentative as of now, We await the approvals,” she added. 

Six special suburban train services will be run from Bengaluru for a 10-day period from Monday. The DRM said. “We have proposed running similar trains to Dharmpuri, Bangarpet, Jolarpet and Kolar.” Depending on the patronage, we will decide whether to increase or scale down operations, he added. 

The Sir M Visvesvariah Coaching Terminal will be commissioned in February 2021, the DRM said. Responding to a query on unused COVID special coaches created in the Division, Verma said that they could be easily dismantled and would be used to transport perishables. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp