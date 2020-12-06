STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lukewarm response to Karnataka Bandh in Bengaluru

Traffic affected in few areas; stones thrown at BMTC bus in KR Puram    

Published: 06th December 2020 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada activists raise slogans against the State Government’s decision to set up the Maratha Development Corporation, in Bengaluru on Satursday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Bandh on Saturday had no major impact on normal life in Bengaluru. The bandh was called by pro-Kannada organisations to oppose the formation of the Maratha Development Corporation. Shops and commercial establishments were open and autos, cabs and buses plied as usual.

However, traffic was thrown out of gear for about half an hour near Maurya Circle, Race Course Road, Corporation Circle and Mekhri Circle. More than 5,000 activists were taken into preventive custody by the city police.

The protesters blocked the road at Town Hall and Mysuru Bank Circle. Members of  Karnataka Rakshana Vedike headed by Narayanagowda tried to protest in front of the Chief Minister’s house on Kumarakrupa Road but they were bundled into a bus and taken away.

The protesters in KR Puram allegedly pelted stones at a BMTC bus. Speaking to the media, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj claimed that more than 20,000 Kannada activists were taken into preventive custody when they were coming to the city to participate in the bandh. He said police who came in mufti forced them to return to their houses.

“We won’t stop protesting till the CM resigns. We have called a meeting on Wednesday to launch a  Jail bharo agitation against the CM’s decision of forming the Maratha Development Corporation,” he said.
Narayanagowda and others who were detained were released in the afternoon. He alleged that the  government was trying to intimidate them by taking them into preventive custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Bandh Bengaluru pro-Kannada organisations
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp