Lukewarm response to Karnataka Bandh in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Bandh on Saturday had no major impact on normal life in Bengaluru. The bandh was called by pro-Kannada organisations to oppose the formation of the Maratha Development Corporation. Shops and commercial establishments were open and autos, cabs and buses plied as usual.

However, traffic was thrown out of gear for about half an hour near Maurya Circle, Race Course Road, Corporation Circle and Mekhri Circle. More than 5,000 activists were taken into preventive custody by the city police.

The protesters blocked the road at Town Hall and Mysuru Bank Circle. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike headed by Narayanagowda tried to protest in front of the Chief Minister’s house on Kumarakrupa Road but they were bundled into a bus and taken away.

The protesters in KR Puram allegedly pelted stones at a BMTC bus. Speaking to the media, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj claimed that more than 20,000 Kannada activists were taken into preventive custody when they were coming to the city to participate in the bandh. He said police who came in mufti forced them to return to their houses.

“We won’t stop protesting till the CM resigns. We have called a meeting on Wednesday to launch a Jail bharo agitation against the CM’s decision of forming the Maratha Development Corporation,” he said.

Narayanagowda and others who were detained were released in the afternoon. He alleged that the government was trying to intimidate them by taking them into preventive custody.