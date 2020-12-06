Money matters: Meet Bengaluru’s wealthiest women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Six women from Bengaluru have featured on the ‘Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women’ - a compilation of the wealthiest women in India. Kotak Wealth Management, a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Hurun India announced the launch of the second edition recently.

The listing is based on the net worth of women as on Sept. 30. The 2020 edition of the report focuses on women who play an active role in their family business, entrepreneurs and professionals. The average wealth of the women on this list is about `2,725 crore. The threshold for the ranking is Rs 100 crore.

From Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon is ranked second on the list with a wealth of Rs 36,600 crore. She ranks second in the list of 100 women on the list. Leading the way is Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies with a net worth of Rs 54,850 crore, and following Mazumdar-Shaw closely at third position is Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of USV Private Limited, with a net worth of Rs 21,340 crore.

Also included are entrepreneurs Divya Gokulnath of Byju’s (Think & Learn) with a wealth of Rs 3,490 crore, Aditi Avasthi of Embibe, and Saroja Lakshmi Yeramilli of August Jewellery. Ambiga Subramanian with a wealth of Rs 1,690 crore and Githa Shankar and Nirupa Shankar of Brigade Enterprises with Rs 740 crore also feature on the list. With 32 individuals, Mumbai tops the list followed by New Delhi (20) and Hyderabad (10).

“One of the defining developments over the last couple of decades is the giant strides that women have taken as wealth creators. For India to achieve its aspirational target to be a US$5 trillion economy by 2025, women will continue to play a crucial role as wealth creators in order to achieve that goal,” Oisharya Das, CEO - Wealth Management, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD & chief researcher, Hurun India, said, “Their stories deserve to be shared and studied. What is it that makes them successful? How did they do it? I hope this list can inspire more women to become entrepreneurs, run businesses or lead companies.”