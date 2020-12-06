STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plog run yields 19 bags of rubbish

Published: 06th December 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents of Vasanth Nagar and members of Citizens for Citizens (C4C) organised an 8km Plog run on Saturday morning in Vasanth Nagar ward, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad participated in the Run where he also picked up littered garbage in the areas and roads surrounding Mount Carmel College.

Over 40 citizens participated in the event, where they divided themselves into four groups and covered 2km each. In all, 19 bags full of garbage and plastic items were collected in the drive.  The participants collected plastic, paper, bottles, and such other litter from roads and footpaths. The four teams covered the area between Palace Road, Miller’s Road, Cunningham Road and 1st Main Road, Vasanth Nagar, in about 45 minutes. All the bags of garbage were handed over to the BBMP.

Founder of India Plog Run Ramakrishna Ganesh also participated in the run and  gave instructions on how it has to be done. He said: “Plogging is a combination of promoting cleanliness as well as good health.”

Raj Duggar, Convenor of C4C, said, “At the end of the Run, not only the 40 participants became aware and conscious of their actions, but also the other residents of the area, who saw how the waste was being picked up and by whom. It brought in a sense of responsibility among citizens.” The BBMP Commissioner said, “I am happy that citizens have come forward to clean up Vasanth Nagar in this manner.”

