Miyawaki forest coming up at Hennagara lake

BENGALURU : The once-pristine Hennagara Lake off the Jigani-Bommasandra Ring Road, which was being used as a garbage dump yard in the recent past, is getting a new lease of life. On Sunday, as part of a project to green the lake bund, 250 saplings were planted using the Miyawaki method. In the first phase, 2,000 saplings will be planted over the next week, and overall, the Hennagara Lake Collective and NGO SayTrees Environmental Trust are planning to plant 9,500 saplings.

Miyawaki is a Japanese-style afforestation method of raising trees in very close proximity to improve the environment. A solo fight put up by an eco-conscious freelance content writer, Tushar Chandra, is instrumental in helping the lake, stretching up to 330 acres, reach this stage.

With repeated requests to stop disposing of garbage near the lake falling on deaf ears, Chandra had to file a complaint at the Jigani police station in February against a water tank owner and garbage contractor, S Shivaraj -- whose mother is a gram panchayat member.

Chandra told TNIE, “We got permission from both the Gram Panchayat and the Anekal Town Planning Authority to create the Miyawaki forest. We had forced Shivaraj to clear all the garbage he had dumped here months ago and end future dumping. The planting is done on top priority to ensure that no one in future thinks of using the place as a garbage dump or other illegal activities.” The contractor has filed a complaint against Chandra too.

Shivaraj claimed that he had removed all the garbage from the lake six months ago. “My name was somehow brought into the FIR to defame me. I had even arranged for an excavator to clear the plot for some trees that were planted recently,” he insisted. Explaining the benefits of a Miyawaki forest, SayTrees Environmental Trust Programme Manager Shashank Sharma said, “We have seen through our experience that whenever a Miyawaki is done, there is a drop in temperature in the area.

The lake has less green belt and it will definitely attract biodiversity to the spot. CSR funding from corporates will help us put it in place.” Among the trees that will come up here are Pongamia pinnata (Honge); Ficus benghalensis (banyan); Ficus religiosa (peepal), Moringa oleifera (drumstick), Syzygium cumini (Jamun) and Artocarpus heterophyllus (jackfruit).