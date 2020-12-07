University adds milk, eggs to hostel menu

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore University (BU) and the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) are leading by example in keeping their resident students fit — by ensuring that students are welcomed the best way possible and kept healthy.

Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Venugopal says additions have been made to the food menu. Eggs, Kashaya (concoction for immunity), fruits and milk are being given to students residing in hostels to increase their immunity. This is in addition to the food menu that the students decide.

Affiliated colleges were also suggested to give importance to nutrition levels of students, Venugopal told TNIE. However, due to complications in monitoring and micro-managing them, the university has not forced a menu upon them. University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering has about 100 students and Bangalore University about 500 students of the final year who are residing in hostels.

The universities are also sheltering about 40 per cent of students from the government-run OBC hostels that have not opened up yet. Additionally, students in community hostels and paying guest accommodations in the vicinity of the campus have also started boarding at the university hostels.

The number of students only keeps growing, added Venugopal, At present, 50 per cent of the final-year students have already arrived on campus. The V-C also said that the university authorities had already placed before the syndicate a proposal to the increase the mess charges by `20-25 to make up for the increased prices of food items.

The syndicate will meet on December 18, where the proposal is expected to be ratified. The amount of Rs 75 mess charge per day per student is being divided between the state government, which pays Rs 22, and the university, which is chipping in with the remaining Rs 53.