All ready to tackle second Covid wave: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government was taking all necessary steps to contain the second wave of Covid-19.Replying to a question by R Prasanna Kumar in the Legislative Council on Monday, the minister said that the contract of doctors and other medical staff, who have been recruited for a period of six months to combat Covid-19, would be extended for another 3-6 months, based on the situation. The contract of the medical staff ends in February 2021.

Some members suggested that as there was a shortage of doctors and medical staff in the state, those who were recruited on a contract basis should be absorbed permanently as per the requirement. Sudhakar replied that there were certain rules to recruit them and the government had created 2,158 posts and the process of recruitment was on.

On the issue of private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, he informed the House that the Health department had received over 120 complaints in this regard and he had instructed that action be taken against those hospitals.

About the vaccination for the pandemic, the minister said that the government had made all arrangements to give the vaccine in a phased manner, once it is available. “The entire world is anticipating a breakthrough in this regard. However, we cannot tell when it will be available until the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the ICMR approves one.

Various indigenous firms are conducting stage-3 trials. But once it is available, we will give vaccines as per the guidelines of the Union government. We have identified over 4.5 lakh staff, both in the government and the private sectors, who will be given the vaccine first. In a phased manner, elders, persons with comorbidities, and others will also be administered the vaccine,” he said.Replying to another query, he said that the government would come up with guidelines for the New Year celebrations in a day or two, based on the recommendations of the technical committee.