Bharat Bandh: More than 10,000 farmers with several organisations take out rally in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 10,000 farmers along with several organizations took rally from Town Hall on Tuesday. Traffic was affected at Mourya Circle, Race Course road, Corporation Circle following Bandh called by IKYA Horata Samiti.

It was tough time to the city police as huge number of protesters gathered in city. No farmers were taken into preventive custody as the Bandh was peaceful and the farmers blocked roads in CBD area.

Shops and commercial establishments remain opened across the city and meanwhile Mohemmed Nalpad requested many shop owners to close around Shanthinagar. The protesters blocked Sheshadri Road, Town Hall and Mysuru Bank Circle.

KSRTC and BMTC bus services and taxi services were seen as usual around Majestic, Shanthinagar and Sattelite bus stop on Mysuru road.