Cab driver held for smuggling drugs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Halasuru Police arrested a cab driver for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 28 lakh concealed in a teddy bear. Policemen recovered MDMA, heroine and yaba pills from him. The accused Zakir Khan (34), a native of Assam, came to Bengaluru 10 years ago and settled here with his family.

Police said Zakir, an addict-turned-peddler, procured the drugs from his contacts in Assam, who would get the contraband smuggled from Bangladesh. His primary clients were college students and working professionals.

Every month, Zakir visited his hometown with his family. While returning, he carried the consignment concealed in soft toys. As a cover up, he handed over the toys to his children. He used the modus operandi to trick police at state borders.