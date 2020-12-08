STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clear and present danger, uptick in Bengaluru COVID-19 cases

Active cases which saw a decline from October to November in Bengaluru, are now seeing an uptick, compared to December.

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Ranjani Madhavan & Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

An analysis by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima Consulting, stated that on October 5, Bengaluru Urban had 55,736 active cases, which dropped by 79 per cent to 16,716 on November 5.

The government is finding it difficult to bring active cases down, and has observed an increase by 15 per cent to 19,185 on December 5, experts said.

“Week-on-week increase in active cases validates that the virus is prevalent in the city. The tracing mechanism needs improvement so that active cases drop below 10,000 in December. Mysuru, the second most affected city in the state, has done a brilliant job. Mysuru has consistently crushed the number of active cases by 96 per cent — from 8,212 on October 5 to 341 on December 5,” said Mysore Sanjeev, convener, Jeevan Raksha.

As per their analysis, the 7-day moving growth rate in active cases between November 28 and December 5 saw a rise only in Bengaluru, and a decrease in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Bengaluru saw a 4% moving growth rate during this period, with an addition of 819 cases, while other cities saw a negative growth rate.

Even the 28-day Moving Growth Rate between November 7 and December 5 saw a 7 per cent increase in Bengaluru, the only city to see a growth in active cases, adding 1,207 cases during this time. 

“Bengaluru needs a suitable testing strategy. Lower testing yield is a strong indicator for the need for change in testing strategy. Bengaluru Urban must shift from ad hoc testing to focused testing. RT-PCR tests are costlier than Antigen tests, which impacts the exchequer,” Sanjeev added. It is imperative to improve quality of testing. Today, more low-risk people are being tested, he stated. 

However, the administration said the reason for increase in active cases is purely technical.

“There has been no increase in positivity rate and the number of new cases daily is decreasing in the past 15 days. The positivity rate is around 1.6 per cent. The increase in active cases may be due to lack of updation in the system of discharges,” said Munish Moudgil, incharge, State War Room. 

BBMP Health Commissioner Rajendra Cholan shared a similar opinion regarding updation of discharge cases, especially of home isolation.

SPIKE IN ACTIVE CASES

  • November 28:    24,757.

  • November 29:    24,503.

  • November 30:    23,279 (lowest since July).

  • December 2:    24,150 (Increase).

  • December 3:    24,689.

  • December 4:    25,046.

  • December 5:    24,959.

  • December 6::    25,381 cases.

