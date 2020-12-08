Connecting through rhythm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is always a treat to see any legendary drummer at their instrument. If you are one of those who are still to pick up the skill or are trying to hone it, here’s a virtual Drum Camp coming up. Organised by Furtados School of Music, the event is happening virtually on Dec 9 and 10. The camp is open for all levels of learners. Students can learn relaxation techniques, and attain mental and physical control behind the drums.

The camp will also have workshops conducted by international drummers, like Dave DiCenso and Todd Sucherman from the USA, Kaz Rodriguez from London who has worked with artistes like Rita Ora, Plan B, Jay Sean, Cirque De Soleil, etc, Dali Mraz from Prague and Gino Banks from India.Expressing his excitement, Banks says he has always been happy to get involved in a project where people take personal interest in music. “I am happy to be involved with such a drum camp and honoured to be among some of the best drummers from around the world,” says Banks.

He has collaborated with many music legends, including his father Louis Banks. In addition, he has worked with Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pt.Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pt.Shivkumar Sharma, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pt.Vikku Vinayakram, Pt.Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, and more. Although learning music is best when taught in person, the pandemic has changed those norms.

Tanuja Gomes, co-CEO and co-founder of Furtados School of Music says they are happy to explore the new mediums of reaching out to music enthusiasts. “Online education will be the future, and it enables us to provide quality international level music education from across the world to every corner. The faculty members are excited to work on virtual courses like drum camp as their students are encouraged to practise more, thereby making a significant progress in a shorter amount of time,” adds Gomes.The Drum Camp will happen on Dec 9 and 10. To register visit the official school website.