Better and verse

This performance poetry act highlights societal pressures and basic rights of women

Published: 09th December 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

The cast and crew members of the video

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every year, Theatre for Change plans a different activity to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which spans over 16 days of activism addressing women’s issues. This year too, the group wanted to do the same but while focusing on what they call the ‘basic fundamental rights of women’ -- the freedom to make life choices without succumbing to societal pressure and not to be seen as sex objects. On Dec. 10, which marks Human Rights Day, the group will release a video that features four women actors staging a performance poetry that pays an ode to womanhood. 

“We thought this is a need-of-the-hour conversation and one that any woman, no matter of what age she is, can relate to,” says Sujatha Balakrishnan, founder of the group, which has in previous years planned activities along different themes like female genital mutilation, personal safety of women, etc. “This year, the pandemic has caused an increase in the cases of domestic violence. So we felt our performance might help spread an important message as well,” adds Balakrishnan, who along with Vasanti Sundaram, Shatarupa Bhattacharyya and Amoolya Narayanan, will be acting in the performance.   

Theatre for Change has collaborated with another group, Dramarsis, for this project. Navoneil Bhattacharyya, a poet and co-founder of the group, penned the two poems that the actors are performing. The final video stitches together both his poems – Not a Woman Thing and She Speaks – into one continuous performance. Balakrishnan says, “We don’t have any vengeance against men, and believe in equality. There are good men too, and we thought it might be interesting to listen to the other side.”

Navoneil says he had no two thoughts about the project when he was approached for it. A lot of what has been penned by him is something women are aware of but he hopes that men understand it too. “This is why I tried to distance myself from the poem and instead of just one theme, I wanted to touch upon various facets. But I also could not rely on just myself so I sought feedback from different women to see 
if the poems spoke of the truth as they saw it as well,” he says. 

He admits that the poems do also contain some “unparliamentary language” but there was a well-intended purpose behind this. “These are terms that are used as slurs against women. And I hoped that when the women perform this, they could strip these words of their power by reclaiming them,” explains Navoneil, who was also motivated to take part in this in order to drive home some crucial messages. For women, he hopes, the piece might provide a sense of empowerment, while for men it could provide space for reflection, of past instances and future changes. “I also wanted people to see that this is not a women’s issue. It’s a society issue, and we are all equally responsible for it.”The video will be released on Theatre for Change’s YouTube channel on Dec. 10.

