STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens’ voice in Palike budget: Need better toilets, footpaths

We hope to put an end to public urination with well-maintained public toilets.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Many citizens have demanded well-maintained public toilets and pedestrian-friendly footpaths | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Janaagraha, an NGO, launched #MyCityMyBudget — a campaign for citizens’ participation in the BBMP budget 2021-22 — on Tuesday. Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad had invited inputs from citizens and organisations on how the budget can be improved and what needs to be included and omitted. 

He said, “Many have demanded better public toilets and footpaths. Hence, we have asked them to provide details and it will be incorporated in the next budget.” He added, “In 2017-18, we received 22,000 suggestions which helped us a great deal. This year, while preparing the budget, we want to have special focus on public toilets and pedestrian-friendly footpaths.

We hope to put an end to public urination with well-maintained public toilets. Let us work together with the funds we have and build toilets that every citizen can use and fix all the roads so that people can enjoy our city and its beautiful weather.”Janaagraha civic participation head Srinivas Alavilli said the ‘yellow spots’ (public urination spots) are literally a blot on Bengaluru’s image. “Public urination cannot be stopped until it becomes a people’s movement. We invite all civic organisations to be part of this and also fix our footpaths this year, without fail,” he added. 

“Bengaluru has several infrastructure issues. The BBMP and Janaagraha are working together to solve these and improve the quality of life,” said Janaagrahacivic participation head Sapna Karim.“The campaign is live for a month and focuses on improving public toilets and repairing footpaths. As citizens, we can participate by identifying yellow spots, unusable public toilets and bad footpaths. Once identified, we can ensure they get into the plan of action. Research shows that public urination is connected to lack of public toilets or unhygienic public toilets,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp