STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: Children struggle in absence of regular classes, want their schools reopened

Experts have often said that the lack of schooling has an adverse effect on the psycho-social growth of students, which is often catered to in schools.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

For representational purpose.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of government schools across the state are demanding reopening of  institutions. They are of the opinion that offline classes have many benefits that online classes lack.

A student from Karnataka Public School, Kudur, said, “When a teacher teaches in person, it helps us understand better. We want schools to reopen.”

“I am unable to understand classes on Chandana TV,” said a Class 7 student from another government school, while asking the government to open her school so she can also see her friends. 

Experts have often said that the lack of schooling has an adverse effect on the psycho-social growth of students, which is often catered to in schools.

Educationist Niranjan Aradhya, who was a part of the committee that recommended Vidyagama project for government schoolchildren, has written to the Education Minister to resume it.

“For the safety of children and their education, schools should be opened before December 15,” he added.

Meanwhile, some school development and monitoring committees have launched an online movement on social media, championing the cause of opening schools.The government’s blanket decision to stop all offline classes till the end of December was not welcomed even by the CISCE board, which had sought reopening of schools on January 4.

Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, founder and head of Neev Academy, told TNIE, “We must allow schools that are ready to reopen to do so based on three factors — age, location and resources. Many countries with soft lockdowns are working to keep schools open, and they have been open since almost the start of the academic year. We need to move towards this at least now. Let schools and pre-schools that are capable of it, open, and let’s learn from their process.” 

“Madhya Pradesh has already announced that it will resume Classes 1 to 8 for the next academic year. Younger kids need to come to school too. Covid will leave a lifelong wound in their learning,” she added.

Meanwhile, Manjula, principal of Orchids-The International Schools, BTM Layout, Bengaluru, said, “Ideally, we would prefer to continue classes online, keeping in mind the safety of our students and teachers. There is a lot of concern even among parents to send their children to schools, especially with no vaccines in sight. However, if the government announces that we must reopen schools, we will do so and ensure the highest standard of safety is in place.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government school
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp