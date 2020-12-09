STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turning a new page

The upcoming edition of Bangalore Lit Festival will see authors like Alexander McCall Smith, Moni Mohsin and Jeffrey Archer joining in from their homes as city literati anchor the event at the podium 

Viewers at a previous edition of the festival 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s going to feel as if the old times are back this weekend, when the ninth edition of Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) kicks off. While event organisers in general have been treading a cautious path, steering towards an online medium, the BLF team is keeping the annual event going sans a break. “Never before have we missed the open warmth of literature more. The festival this year, coming to you in person, is a small step towards reclaiming life as we knew it.  

The festival is exclusively for all those who are beginning to wilt under the new normal. The festival team only babbled about one thing: how to get the city slowly back on its cultural feet - is it at all possible? Since the festival is up in both offline and online viewership formats, it actually embraces all audiences everywhere,” festival director Shinie Antony tells CE.  

With safety being of paramount importance, the event venues chosen are ventilated spaces and will be filled to only 50 per cent of the designated capacity. “We will have breaks between sessions for sanitisation. Use of face masks is mandatory and will be strictly enforced,” she says. The sessions will also be live-streamed. 

The low-key affair will be an on-ground festival, with no only-online session. “It is our own festival with our own authors. Celebrated authors like Alexander McCall Smith, Moni Mohsin and Jeffrey Archer, who join us from their homes, will be anchored by Bengalureans at the festival podium,” she says, adding that it was all about the timing. “The ‘when’ of this festival - someone had to break the silence.  The walls around us are shifting. The city’s slide into cultural silence in its intersections and the realisation that the world won’t change to fit around us brought us back to our planning desk. Sessions on home and health, crime and satire are set to explore the new realities,” adds Antony. 

While the pandemic has been at the forefront this year, the literature fest doesn’t dwell too much on it. “We did not feel the need to focus exclusively on the pandemic as it infiltrates all thoughts and conversations anyway. Organic references to the new regime will be a part of the dialogue. We do have a session called The Masked Intruder, which will look at health, both mental and physical, in the current aftermath,” she says. The event will be held on Dec. 12-13, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. To register and view schedule, log on to bangaloreliteraturefestival.org.

