STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

And the winners are...

The Bangalore Literature Festival and Atta Galatta, the city-based bookstore, have announced the winners of the Atta Galatta-Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize 2020.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 BENGALURU : The Bangalore Literature Festival and Atta Galatta, the city-based bookstore, have announced the winners of the Atta Galatta-Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize 2020. The awards carry a prize of Rs 50,000 under the categories of: Best fiction (English), best non-fiction (English), literary achievement award in Kannada, popular choice (English), and a new category introduced this year – best cover design.

For best fiction (English), publishers submitted over 100 books for consideration, and the winner was Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (Penguin Hamish Hamilton). Best non-fiction (English) was bagged by The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj (4th Estate).

Milind Soman, along with city-based author Roopa Pai, won the prize for the popular choice category, for their book Made in India: A Memoir (Penguin eBury). Vaidehi won the award for achievement in Kannada literature whereas the best cover design prize went to Rising Heat (Penguin Hamish Hamilton). The cover was designed by Gunjan Ahlawat. 

The jury was headed by writers Shobhaa De for the fiction category, and Akshaya Mukul for the non-fiction category. The jury for the literary achievement award in Kannada was constituted of the past winners of the award. The prizes will be awarded during a ceremony on Dec. 13, during the ninth edition of The Bangalore Literature Festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp