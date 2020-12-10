And the winners are...

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Bangalore Literature Festival and Atta Galatta, the city-based bookstore, have announced the winners of the Atta Galatta-Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize 2020. The awards carry a prize of Rs 50,000 under the categories of: Best fiction (English), best non-fiction (English), literary achievement award in Kannada, popular choice (English), and a new category introduced this year – best cover design.

For best fiction (English), publishers submitted over 100 books for consideration, and the winner was Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (Penguin Hamish Hamilton). Best non-fiction (English) was bagged by The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj (4th Estate).

Milind Soman, along with city-based author Roopa Pai, won the prize for the popular choice category, for their book Made in India: A Memoir (Penguin eBury). Vaidehi won the award for achievement in Kannada literature whereas the best cover design prize went to Rising Heat (Penguin Hamish Hamilton). The cover was designed by Gunjan Ahlawat.

The jury was headed by writers Shobhaa De for the fiction category, and Akshaya Mukul for the non-fiction category. The jury for the literary achievement award in Kannada was constituted of the past winners of the award. The prizes will be awarded during a ceremony on Dec. 13, during the ninth edition of The Bangalore Literature Festival.