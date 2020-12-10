CCB sleuths arrest Ugandan woman for flesh trade

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old woman, who hails from Uganda, and busted an alleged prostitution racket. She is accused of allegedly luring women from her country and forcing them into prostitution, on the pretext of offering them jobs.

The police conducted a raid on a house in Ramamurthynagar and rescued four Ugandan women, who have been shifted to a state home for rehabilitation. The police team’s raid on the house, belonging to one Faizul Ahmed Rahman, followed a tipoff they received about the racket operating there. The accused, Nakkazi Phainaha, was taken into custody where she confessed to the crime.

During interrogation, police found that Phainaha had come to India a year ago on a tourist visa and rented a house to operate from. The landlord, who is on the run, has also been booked. Meanwhile, the rescued women do not possess any travel documents or valid visas, hence, a separate case has been filed against them for staying illegally in the country. Efforts are also on to look for other suspects involved in the racket.