STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

CCB sleuths arrest Ugandan woman for flesh trade

The Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 33-yearold woman, who hails from Uganda, and busted an alleged prostitution racket.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old woman, who hails from Uganda, and busted an alleged prostitution racket. She is accused of allegedly luring women from her country and forcing them into prostitution, on the pretext of offering them jobs.

The police conducted a raid on a house in Ramamurthynagar and rescued four Ugandan women, who have been shifted to a state home for rehabilitation. The police team’s raid on the house, belonging to one Faizul Ahmed Rahman, followed a tipoff they received about the racket operating there. The accused, Nakkazi Phainaha, was taken into custody where she confessed to the crime.

During interrogation, police found that Phainaha had come to India a year ago on a tourist visa and rented a house to operate from. The landlord, who is on the run, has also been booked. Meanwhile, the rescued women do not possess any travel documents or valid visas, hence, a separate case has been filed against them for staying illegally in the country. Efforts are also on to look for other suspects involved in the racket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
prostitution racket Ugandan woman flesh trade
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp