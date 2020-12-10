Karnataka's active Covid cases at lowest, recovery at highest

BENGALURU: With a relatively robust number of 3,218 discharges on Wednesday, Karnataka’s active Covid-19 case count is the lowest since October 10 when the state saw the highest number of active cases at 1,20,929. The recovery rate, too, has risen to its highest. The number of active cases is now just 23,056 – the lowest after November 30 when the number was 23,279.

Active cases had been on the rise since then, except on December 5 and December 7 when it declined from the previous day. The biggest decline in active cases was on October 22, when the number fell from 1,00,440 cases to 92,927, a drop of 7.48%. The active cases fell below the 30,000- mark on November 12. Karnataka recorded the highest recovery rate as on Wednesday at 96.09%. It had crossed the 98%-mark on November 30, but in the following days it fell as the number of daily additions to positive cases was more than those discharged.

October 22 saw the 13,550 patients being discharged, which is the highest so far in a single day. The state’s positivity rate (the number testing positive for every 100 persons tested) has been steadily declining. It has dropped to 7.48% from the highest it reached – 12.54% – on September 27. Health officials say this is heartening, as the number of tests per day has crossed 1.15 lakh from 10-15,000 in the initial days of the pandemic. The positivity rate fell below 10%-mark on November 5, below the 9%-mark on November 17, and below the 8%-mark on November 30.