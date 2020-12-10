STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka's active Covid cases at lowest, recovery at highest

Active cases had been on the rise since then, except on December 5 and December 7 when it declined from the previous day.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing.| Shekhar Yadav

BENGALURU: With a relatively robust number of 3,218 discharges on Wednesday, Karnataka’s active Covid-19 case count is the lowest since October 10 when the state saw the highest number of active cases at 1,20,929. The recovery rate, too, has risen to its highest. The number of active cases is now just 23,056 – the lowest after November 30 when the number was 23,279.

Active cases had been on the rise since then, except on December 5 and December 7 when it declined from the previous day. The biggest decline in active cases was on October 22, when the number fell from 1,00,440 cases to 92,927, a drop of 7.48%. The active cases fell below the 30,000- mark on November 12. Karnataka recorded the highest recovery rate as on Wednesday at 96.09%. It had crossed the 98%-mark on November 30, but in the following days it fell as the number of daily additions to positive cases was more than those discharged.

October 22 saw the 13,550 patients being discharged, which is the highest so far in a single day. The state’s positivity rate (the number testing positive for every 100 persons tested) has been steadily declining. It has dropped to 7.48% from the highest it reached – 12.54% – on September 27. Health officials say this is heartening, as the number of tests per day has crossed 1.15 lakh from 10-15,000 in the initial days of the pandemic. The positivity rate fell below 10%-mark on November 5, below the 9%-mark on November 17, and below the 8%-mark on November 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp