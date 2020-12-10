STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nature’s keepers

A new coffee table book released by the Karnataka forest department is an ode to the unsung frontline workers who help in keeping the state’s lush green cover intact

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lush forests of Karnataka are often spoken about with great admiration. While natural resources have their part to play, it is also a result of the efforts put in by those who work to keep the land that way. Bringing spotlight to these unsung heroes, is a coffee table book, titled Forests, which has been brought out by the Karnataka forest department. 

Vijay Mohan Raj, additional principal chief conservator of forests, who has authored the book, says it is high time people know about the “frontline workers” of the department, who usually go unnoticed. “When we speak about the achievement of the forest department, it’s generally officers who get the credit. But there are many workers who work towards protecting the environment, safeguarding tiger reserves, planting trees, etc, without worrying about their life,” says Raj. 

Images from the book | Vijay Mohan Raj

He goes on to explain how there is a lot that the forest department does that people have little idea about. “For instance, not many people are aware of a job description such as mangrove plantation,” says Raj, adding that another oft-neglected group are the mahouts. The book celebrates their work and acknowledges them. 

Since Forests is a coffee table book, a lot of importance has been given to the pictures used. “All the pictures had to be of high quality, so we used various DSLRs and drones to get the shots. We have carried content from filmmakers and wildlife photographers like Amoghavarsha, and from the department’s archives,” says Raj. The pictures include shots from different forests areas in the state, including Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi.

The book is available on e-commerce portals, and is seeing a high demand. “We had a limited number of copies printed. We are also focusing on giving away the book to forest departments of various states, and different libraries for educational purpose,” says Raj.

