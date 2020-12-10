STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Reining in acid reflux

If ignored for long, acid reflux can lead to a number of complications 

Published: 10th December 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr. Nishanth Lakshmikantha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Have you ever experienced a burning sensation and a slight hiccup after eating a spicy meal? Acid reflux, a lifestyle disease also known as pyrosis, is associated with chronic symptoms of heartburn, especially in the lower chest area, and is mostly caused by an excess dose of spices.According to medical science, when the food flows back into the food pipe from the stomach, the lining of the esophagus (food pipe) gets irritated because of acid reflux, which results in indigestion. The condition is uncomfortable irrespective of any age group.

Owing to the rapid lifestyle change and eating habits, there has been a steep rise in people  suffering from acid reflux. It is commonly triggered by spicy, fatty or acidic food items like alcohol, caffeine, high intake of carbonated drinks, acidic juices and table salt. Normally people tend to ignore the symptoms and self-medicate with an antacid to recover from the burning sensation, without any consultation with a physician. If done so, it can pose serious health implications risking your life and one of the major risks include esophageal cancer. Consulting a doctor in time can help in avoiding such conditions and relieving the symptoms. If prolonged, acid reflux can lead to a number of health complications. Here are some: 

 GERD
Gastroesophageal Reflux (GERD) is diagnosed when acid reflux occurs more than twice a week. Some of the common symptoms include bad breath, nausea, excessive chest pain, difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia) and so on. GERD is not life threatening, but if left untreated it may cause serious health problems like esophageal ulcers, esophagitis and aspiration pneumonia.

 Tooth decay
Heartburn can take a toll on our smile too. The stomach acid affects the enamel or the backside of the tooth, which can weaken our tooth resulting in cavities. A regular oral test is recommended to detect the early symptoms of a serious dental problem. 

 Hernia
Acid reflux also gives rise to hernia. Usually, hiatal hernia does not show possible symptoms until the protrusion of the stomach, through hiatus is quite large. Possible symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, sore throat, frequent burping and so on.

 Esophageal cancer
People suffering from frequent indigestion problem hold a chance of having esophageal cancer. This condition does not show symptoms at an early stage, and the symptoms are noticeable only when the cancer has reached a more advanced stage. It causes major weight loss, coughing, severe indigestion problems and heartburn. (The author is a doctorwith Apollo Spectra,Koramangala, Bangalore)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp