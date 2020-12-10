Reining in acid reflux

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Have you ever experienced a burning sensation and a slight hiccup after eating a spicy meal? Acid reflux, a lifestyle disease also known as pyrosis, is associated with chronic symptoms of heartburn, especially in the lower chest area, and is mostly caused by an excess dose of spices.According to medical science, when the food flows back into the food pipe from the stomach, the lining of the esophagus (food pipe) gets irritated because of acid reflux, which results in indigestion. The condition is uncomfortable irrespective of any age group.

Owing to the rapid lifestyle change and eating habits, there has been a steep rise in people suffering from acid reflux. It is commonly triggered by spicy, fatty or acidic food items like alcohol, caffeine, high intake of carbonated drinks, acidic juices and table salt. Normally people tend to ignore the symptoms and self-medicate with an antacid to recover from the burning sensation, without any consultation with a physician. If done so, it can pose serious health implications risking your life and one of the major risks include esophageal cancer. Consulting a doctor in time can help in avoiding such conditions and relieving the symptoms. If prolonged, acid reflux can lead to a number of health complications. Here are some:

GERD

Gastroesophageal Reflux (GERD) is diagnosed when acid reflux occurs more than twice a week. Some of the common symptoms include bad breath, nausea, excessive chest pain, difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia) and so on. GERD is not life threatening, but if left untreated it may cause serious health problems like esophageal ulcers, esophagitis and aspiration pneumonia.

Tooth decay

Heartburn can take a toll on our smile too. The stomach acid affects the enamel or the backside of the tooth, which can weaken our tooth resulting in cavities. A regular oral test is recommended to detect the early symptoms of a serious dental problem.

Hernia

Acid reflux also gives rise to hernia. Usually, hiatal hernia does not show possible symptoms until the protrusion of the stomach, through hiatus is quite large. Possible symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, sore throat, frequent burping and so on.

Esophageal cancer

People suffering from frequent indigestion problem hold a chance of having esophageal cancer. This condition does not show symptoms at an early stage, and the symptoms are noticeable only when the cancer has reached a more advanced stage. It causes major weight loss, coughing, severe indigestion problems and heartburn. (The author is a doctorwith Apollo Spectra,Koramangala, Bangalore)